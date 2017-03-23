PM Ognian Gerdzhikov: Election Tourism Cannot be Restricted Under Current Law

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 23, 2017, Thursday // 08:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Ognian Gerdzhikov: Election Tourism Cannot be Restricted Under Current Law File photo: EPA/BGNES

 Caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov said that under current Bulgarian law election tourism could not be restricted, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

He spoke on the occasion of organized bus trips from Turkey of Bulgarian expats of Turkish ethnicity willing to vote for parties based on the ethnic principle in the snap parliamentary elections in Bulgaria on 26 March.

In case there is a cardinal change in the legislation which is not likely to take place in the foreseeable future, this option can be discussed. However, the current legislation does not restrict the so-called election tourism no matter how much we dislike this fact, Ognyan Gerdzhikov said.

