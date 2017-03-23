Eiffel Tower Went Dark at Midnight For London Victims

World » EU | March 23, 2017, Thursday // 07:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Eiffel Tower Went Dark at Midnight For London Victims File photo: EPA/BGNES

Lights on the Eiffel Tower was switched off at midnight on Wednesday in solidarity with those killed and injured in a terror attack outside Britain's parliament, reported AFP.

The decision was taken by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo following the deadly attack in which a man ploughed his car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge then leapt out and stabbed a policeman, killing three people and wounding more than 20.

Hidalgo had earlier expressed her "solidarity" in a message to her London counterpart Sadiq Khan, adding: "Paris and London have very close links which have become stronger in the last few decades."

She said the two capitals "share a common love of freedom and an attachment to democracy" and were "tolerant and cosmopolitan cities, open to the world."

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: solidarity, London, attack, Eiffel Tower, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria