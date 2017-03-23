Eiffel Tower Went Dark at Midnight For London Victims
Lights on the Eiffel Tower was switched off at midnight on Wednesday in solidarity with those killed and injured in a terror attack outside Britain's parliament, reported AFP.
The decision was taken by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo following the deadly attack in which a man ploughed his car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge then leapt out and stabbed a policeman, killing three people and wounding more than 20.
Hidalgo had earlier expressed her "solidarity" in a message to her London counterpart Sadiq Khan, adding: "Paris and London have very close links which have become stronger in the last few decades."
She said the two capitals "share a common love of freedom and an attachment to democracy" and were "tolerant and cosmopolitan cities, open to the world."
- » Armed Police Raid on Birmingham Home Linked to Westminster Attack
- » London Attack: Police Officer Among Four Dead In Terror Attack In Westminster (Updated)
- » Attacker Stabs Policeman in Front of British Parliament
- » EU To Ban Partially Imports of Brazilian Meat
- » Anniversary of Brussels Bomb Attacks
- » EU, Japan To Sign Trade Agreement in 2017