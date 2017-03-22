Embassy Of Azerbaijan Celebrates Spring with Music Concert Held at The Central Military Club

On March, 21 the Embassy of Azerbaijan organized a music concert followed by a tasting Azerbaijani cuisine, held at the Central Military Club.

The concert is part of the year-round celebration of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

The concert program featured Azerbaijani music, performed by a Bulgarian band led by the famous Bulgarian composer and conductor Kiril Lambov.

Also on this day in Azerbaijan are celebrating one of the most important holiday – Novruz ( Novruz Bayrami) – the Persian New Year and the beginning of Spring. Novruz means also ‘’New Day’’. The purpose of this event is also Bulgarians to learn more about this holiday and since last year this it has become a tradition.

According to Mrs Vusala Sadigova, Second Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, each of the four Tuesdays falling before Novruz is dedicated to a different element. First is Water Tuesday, where water renews nature. Next is Fire Tuesday which honours fire as a method rebirth. Then it is Earth Tuesday marking the revival of the earth. Finally it is Wind Tuesday when the wind opens the buds and marks the arrival of Spring.



Fire worship forms an integral part of the celebrations with fires being lit on the four Tuesdays in the run up to Novruz. On the last Tuesday, everyone has to jump over the fire as an act of purification.







Novruz begins on either 20 March or 21 March, on the spring equinox, when the days and nights are equal length, with days then becoming longer signifying the arrival of warmer weather.



