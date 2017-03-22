London Attack: Police Officer Among Four Dead In Terror Attack In Westminster (Updated)

London Attack: Police Officer Among Four Dead In Terror Attack In Westminster (Updated)

Houses of Parliament after a car mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and a police officer was stabbed in the terrorist attack. 

 Scotland Yard’s most senior counter-terror officer said up to 20 people were injured and a serving police officer was killed in the attack.

 A 4x4 vehicle ploughed into railings near Westminster Hall after mowing down pedestrians on the bridge. Scotland Yard confirmed the incident is being treated as a terror attack.
 
At least four shots were heard after the vehicle ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.
 
 Witnesses said three French schoolchildren were among pedestrians hit by the car.

 

 

