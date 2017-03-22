Attacker Stabs Policeman in Front of British Parliament

A police officer has been stabbed by an unknown attacker who was shot afterwards, reported British media.

At least two shots were heard by witnesses nearby. The building of the House of Commons has been blocked and deputies have been asked to wait inside.

According to unconfirmed information, an automobile was also involved in the incident.

BBC announced that the vehicle headed towards a group of people on the Westminster Bridge and crushed at least five people before driving into the fence of the Westminster Palace.

According to witnesses, the wounded policeman was moving until he fell to the ground. At the same time, at least one person was seen fleeing from the scene of the attack and the police opened fire in order to stop him.

“We were called around 14:40 hrs after messages about an incident on the Westminster Bridge. We are looking at an incident involving firearms,” wrote the London police on Twitter adding that units have been dispatched to the scene.

Downing Street announced that PM Theresa May has not been injured in the incident.