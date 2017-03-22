Erdogan: No European Anywhere Will Now Be Safe

If Europeans continue to act in the same way with respect to Turkey, they will not be safe anywhere, stated Turkish President Recep Erdogan at a meeting with journalists in Ankara.

“If Europe continues in this way, no European – anywhere in the world – will now be able to walk the streets and be safe,” stated Erdogan, cited by Reuters.

“We, Turkey, call on Europe to respect human rights and democracy,” stated Erdogan.

Germany’s new president Frank-Walter Steinmeier who assumed office on Wednesday used his first speech to warn Erdogan that he is risking to destroy everything achieved by his country in the last few years.

“The way we look at Turkey is characterised by anxiety that everything built over the decades is collapsing. President Erdogan, you are threatening everything that you have built together with others.”

“Stop with these outrageous Nazi comparisons! Do not break relations with people who want a partnership with Turkey! Respect the rule of law and the freedom of journalists and the media,” said Steinmeier.

A day earlier, Germany banned Turkish ministers from participating in agitation meetings in Germany in order to encourage a “yes” vote for the referendum.

The government in Ankara declared on Wednesday that they intend to take part in several events in Europe but without carrying out agitation for the referendum.