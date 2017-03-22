New Republic Wins Case Against Fuel Cartel

The members of the political council of New Republic Petar Slavov and Martin Dimitrov have won the case against the refusal of the Finance Ministry to announce which firms own the tax warehouses for fuels and what their capacity is, announced the press centre of the coalition.

The Supreme Administrative Court has ruled that the minister must disclose the information within 14 days.

“We, however, insist that the government disclose the information by Friday. Gerzhikov himself must intervene and tell who the owners of the tax warehouses are so that people know who is responsible for expensive gasoline and diesel. Let them confirm or refute our doubts that perhaps this is not a matter of a cartel but of a monopoly,” said Martin Dimitrov.

