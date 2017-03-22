Gruevski: Foreign Ambassadors, States Intervene in Macedonia

We pointed out very clearly and directly that there is external interference in the creation of the crisis in the Republic of Macedonia. The interference of foreign ambassadors, as well as the role of the Special Prosecutor’s Office as an instrument of the Social Democratic Union (SDSM) and of certain external powers for pressuring and racketeering politicians, journalists and media is absolutely inadmissible, read an announcement of the party of Nikola Gruevski VMRO – DPMNE on the meeting with European Commissioner Johannes Hahn on Tuesday night.

The announcement specifies that the meeting went on for over three hours. VMRO – DPMNE is accusing SDSM of Zoran Zaev of blocking and postponing the holding of local elections and does not hide its disappointment with the refusal of the EC to condemn the so-called Albanian platform and the intention of certain centres to break and eliminate the party with the purpose of a total transformation of the state.

“VMRO – DPMNE underlined that all political subjects but representatives of the international community as well bear the responsibility for the development of the situation because every rash move could create serious tension in society.”

“There will be snap elections but the quicker these are held, the better for the Republic of Macedonia. The opportunity to hold these together with local elections should be used, in the shortest possible period of time, in order to put an end to the long-term crisis which cannot be solved at this moment,” read the end of the announcement.