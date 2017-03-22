EU To Ban Partially Imports of Brazilian Meat

The European commission will block meat imports to the EU from all Brazilian companies involved in the scandal with products sold beyond their expiry date, stated a spokesperson of the institution.

He added that the scandal will not affect the negotiations on free trade between the EU and the South American bloc Mercosur which are expected to begin soon. The deal will include a separate chapter on food standards.

At the end of last week, it became clear that, for years, Brazil has been exporting veal and chicken meat beyond its expiry date. The police reckon that over 100 people, mainly health inspectors, were taking bribes in order to permit the sale of the products beyond their expiry date, forge documents for export or simply not carry out inspections of factories.

The largest producers of veal and chicken meat JSB and BRF denied the accusations.