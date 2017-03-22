Prosecutor's Office: No Bulgarian Citizens To Be Extradited to Turkey

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 22, 2017, Wednesday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prosecutor's Office: No Bulgarian Citizens To Be Extradited to Turkey BGNES

There is no legal option for the extradition of Bulgarian citizens in Turkey due to the indictment act served to them on charges of manslaughter, stated Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Bulgaria’s prosecutors made it clear that the border policemen which turned out to have been indicted in Turkey because of an incident nine years ago will not be handed over for trial in Turkey.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prosecutor's Office, turkey, border policemen, indictment, incident, manslaughter
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria