Prosecutor's Office: No Bulgarian Citizens To Be Extradited to Turkey
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 22, 2017, Wednesday // 16:20| Views: | Comments: 0
BGNES
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There is no legal option for the extradition of Bulgarian citizens in Turkey due to the indictment act served to them on charges of manslaughter, stated Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office.
Bulgaria’s prosecutors made it clear that the border policemen which turned out to have been indicted in Turkey because of an incident nine years ago will not be handed over for trial in Turkey.
- » Erdogan: No European Anywhere Will Now Be Safe
- » Gruevski: Foreign Ambassadors, States Intervene in Macedonia
- » Rumour of Military Coup Gathers Hundreds in Ankara
- » Increased Migrant Pressure from Bulgaria, Macedonia on Serbia
- » Greek Police Investigates 8 More Parcel Bombs Addressed to EU Experts
- » 26% of Macedonians have Confidence in Nikola Gruevski, 13.5 – in Zoran Zaev
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)