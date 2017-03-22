Prosecutor's Office Checking Registration of Mareshki's Two Parties

Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is checking the registration of the political parties Volya and People’s Movement for Freedom and Democracy (NDSD).

The inspection is due to a signal of the Central Election Commission (CEC) which informs that businessman and candidate deputy Veselin Mareshki is registered as chairman of both parties.

Under the Law on Political Parties, a citizen with voting rights may participate in the constituent assembly of a political party only if he/she is not a member of another party.