Prosecutor's Office Checking Registration of Mareshki's Two Parties
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is checking the registration of the political parties Volya and People’s Movement for Freedom and Democracy (NDSD).
The inspection is due to a signal of the Central Election Commission (CEC) which informs that businessman and candidate deputy Veselin Mareshki is registered as chairman of both parties.
Under the Law on Political Parties, a citizen with voting rights may participate in the constituent assembly of a political party only if he/she is not a member of another party.
- » Farmers Protests in Front of Bulgaria's Presidency
- » DANS Declares Two More Turkish Citizens Threat to National Security
- » Government Knows About Organized Transport of Voters From Turkey to Bulgaria
- » Mediana Pollster: Small BSP Lead Over GERB
- » Farm Protests are Expected in Various Parts of Bulgaria
- » Caretaker Government to Take Decisions For Opening Consulates in Some Countries
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)