Donald Tusk To Visit Bulgaria in April

President Rumen Radev thanked in a telephone conversation the President of the European Council Donald Tusk for his support for Cohesion policy to be included in the Rome Declaration which will be adopted by the heads of state and government leaders of the EU on March 25, 2017.

In a discussion on the future of united Europe on March 10 held within the framework of the Council of the EU, President Radev insisted explicitly that Cohesion policy which is aimed at bringing closer member-states and promotes unity in the EU via overcoming contrasts be included in the text of the declaration.

At the beginning of April the President of the EU Council Donald Tusk will visit Bulgaria in order to become familiar with the situation in the region and the security of the external borders of the EU.

Tusk expressed to Radev his support for the letter sent by the Bulgarian head of state which calls for the drafting of a common operational plan for action on the part of the EU in case of an increase in migrant pressure, as well as additional financial support for defending Bulgaria’s borders.

President Radev informed Donald Tusk about the preparation of the snap parliamentary elections and the tension in the bi-lateral relations of Bulgaria with Turkey due to the interference in the election process and the internal affairs of the country.