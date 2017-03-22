Rumour of Military Coup Gathers Hundreds in Ankara

BGNES

A rumour circulated on Tuesday night in the social media Twitter stating that a new military coup attempt is being carried out led to the gathering of hundreds of people in the streets at midnight, reported BTA.

A large group of people gathered in front of the Presidential Palace in Ankara with flags and slogans shouting “We will not allow a new coup. We will not turn you in. We will be at our post until the end.”

The deputy from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Metin Kulunk wrote on Twitter that there is no danger of a new coup.

“Brothers, remain calm. The situation is under control.” He advised people to go back home.

Later, Twitter users wrote that the rumour started after an incident with the driver of Ankara’s mayor.

In spite of this, tens of people remained in front of the palace late into the night taking pictures with their mobile phones.

 

turkey, Coup, military, Ankara, Metin Kulunk, presidential palace
