Farmers Protests in Front of Bulgaria's Presidency

Protesting agricultural producers blocked the area between the Presidency and the building of the Council of Ministers, reported BGNES.

The protesters are shouting MAFIA and waving Bulgarian flags. There are producers from different areas of the country like Kyustendil, Dupnitsa etc.

There is enhanced police presence in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, farmers gathered in front of the Agriculture and demanded a meeting with Agriculture Minister Hristo Bozukov. The minister, however, did not come out and some of the farmers got into clashes with the police.

Farmers demanded that the order of the minister banning new candidates under the measures for bio-agriculture be annulled and that the money for animal breeders be paid on this very day.