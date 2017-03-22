Bulgaria's Govt Approves Position for EU Summit Meeting in Rome

BGNES

The interim government has approved Bulgaria’s position for the summit meeting of EU member-states in Rome on March 25.

The meeting is dedicated to 60th anniversary of the signing of the Rome treaties on European integration. A declaration setting the agenda of the EU will be adopted at the meeting.

“The agreed text of the declaration confirms the integrity of the European project and includes, at the explicit insistence of the Bulgarian side represented by Rumen Radev, cohesion – both as a principle and as an instrument of the EU. This is important for us because defending the principles of cohesion will become one of the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency in 2018. And it precisely in 2018 that the negotiations on the long-term financial framework will begin.”

 

Tags: EU, Rome treaties, Rumen Radev, cohesion, summit meeting
