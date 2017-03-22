DANS Declares Two More Turkish Citizens Threat to National Security
After three Turkish citizens were declared a threat to national security last week, DANS has expelled another Turkish citizen for creating anti-Bulgarian attitudes in the regions with mixed population, read the announcement on the website of the agency.
The person in question has been living in Bulgaria for several years and is an employee of a Turkish state institution.
