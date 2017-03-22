Government Knows About Organized Transport of Voters From Turkey to Bulgaria

Caretaker Deputy PM Stefan Yanev, who is responsible for organizing the early elections, told bTV that the government has information about organized bus travels from Turkey to Bulgaria for the upcoming elections.

Responsible institutions in this country have taken necessary measures to prevent any interference in the election process. Perhaps there will be a rise in the number of buses on the border, but no tension is expected and the border will remain open.

Commenting on yesterday's blockades of border crossings with Turkey, caretaker Foreign Minister Radi Naydenov said no one was interested in creating tensions between Bulgaria and Turkey because as neighbouring countries they should rely on good relations.