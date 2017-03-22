Mediana Pollster: Small BSP Lead Over GERB

Five days ahead of the snap parliamentary elections on 26 March a survey of political affiliations of Bulgarians conducted by Mediana pollster has forecast 27.7% in support for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and 26.6% of support for center-right GERB, quoted by BNR.

The results suggest that there is practical parity in voter preferences for the two leading parties given that the difference between them is within the bounds of the statistical error.

A few parties are certain to clear the 4 %-margin for entering parliament. These include the predominantly ethnic Turkish Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), the United Patriots coalition and ''Volya'' Party.

Each of the three groups will be contending the third place because there are small differences between them. The Reformist Bloc – People’s Voice and ABV-Movement 21 coalitions also stand certain.

