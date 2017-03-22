Farm Protests are Expected in Various Parts of Bulgaria

Farm Protests are Expected in Various Parts of Bulgaria

Farm protests are expected today in different parts of the country, according to BNR.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry will gather breeders of several professional organizations, and in southern Bulgaria tobacco producers are threatening to block the crossings along the Bulgarian-Greek border.

Both groups of protesters warned that their complaints might lead to civil disobedience.

