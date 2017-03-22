Caretaker Government to Take Decisions For Opening Consulates in Some Countries

Bulgaria: Caretaker Government to Take Decisions For Opening Consulates in Some Countries

Caretaker Government will adopt at its regular meeting today  the opening of consulates of Bulgaria in Taraklia, Moldova; in Zaporozhye - Ukraine and Katowice - Poland, according to BNR.

Ministers will approve the national position for the summit of the EU in Rome on March 25.

It will be changed the intergovernmental agreement with Romania to open new border crossings between the two countries.
