Anniversary of Brussels Bomb Attacks
One year ago Belgium was reeling from an attack by three suicide bombers on Brussels airport and a metro station in the capital.
Thirty-two people were killed and others were injured. The perpetrators were identified as Islamists extremists who were all Belgian nationals.
Twelve months on and the country is holding ceremonies in remembrance the victims, timed to the moment the bombers struck.
Brussels is home the both the European Union and NATO and the March 22 attacks raised all sorts of questions about surveillance and security.
A year later and Belgium remains on high alert, only too aware of threats both at home and from militants who may return from conflicts abroad.
