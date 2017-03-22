Trump to Attend NATO Summit in Brussels May 25

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday, Reuters agency reports.

Trump's visit will give him an opportunity to press his case for why many NATO allies need to boost defense spending to help spread the cost of the security umbrella.

Trump has made key European allies nervous with his demands that they increase defense spending and his talk of establishing an alliance with Russia to counter Islamic State militants.

