Trump to Attend NATO Summit in Brussels May 25
World | March 22, 2017, Wednesday // 08:33| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday, Reuters agency reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday, Reuters agency reports.
Trump's visit will give him an opportunity to press his case for why many NATO allies need to boost defense spending to help spread the cost of the security umbrella.
Trump has made key European allies nervous with his demands that they increase defense spending and his talk of establishing an alliance with Russia to counter Islamic State militants.
- » Merkel's Deputy Bouffier: Erdogan Not Wanted in Germany
- » EU, Japan To Sign Trade Agreement in 2017
- » Poland To Oppose Two-Speed Europe at Rome Summit Meeting
- » Greek Police Investigates 8 More Parcel Bombs Addressed to EU Experts
- » Juncker: Britain's Example Will Show It Is Not Worth It To Leave EU
- » Japan and the EU Discusses the Possibilities of Free Trade
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)