Blockade on Border with Turkey Lifted

The blockade of the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint with Turkey has been lifted, but the organizers from the United Patriots coalition voiced readiness to again stop traffic before the snap parliamentary elections on 26 March, according to BNR.

The co-chairman of the coalition Valeri Simeonov commented that depending on the reaction of the Turkish side and of the Bulgaria side too, the Patriots would possibly organize a fresh road blockade two days before the elections.