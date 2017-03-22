Blockade on Border with Turkey Lifted
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The blockade of the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint with Turkey has been lifted, but the organizers from the United Patriots coalition voiced readiness to again stop traffic before the snap parliamentary elections on 26 March, according to BNR.
The co-chairman of the coalition Valeri Simeonov commented that depending on the reaction of the Turkish side and of the Bulgaria side too, the Patriots would possibly organize a fresh road blockade two days before the elections.
- » 45,000 Bulgarians Successfully Submit Applications For Voting Abroad
- » Bread Prices To Increase If Gas Price Goes Up by 30%
- » Bulgaria's Parties Want En Masse Representatives in Voting Sections in Turkey
- » Borisov Refuses Coalition with DOST, DPS. Ninova Links Him to Mestan
- » Border Checkpoints With Turkey Blocked By Protests Against "Voting Tourism"
- » Ministry of Foreign Affairs Provides Information For Organization Of the Vote Abroad
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)