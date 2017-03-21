Merkel's Deputy Bouffier: Erdogan Not Wanted in Germany

The Turkish President has crossed all admissible boundaries by comparing the government in Berlin to the Nazis and this is why he and other officials are no longer wanted in Germany, stated Volker Bouffier, Deputy Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A day earlier, Merkel said that comparisons to the Nazis on the part of Turkish officials must stop and that her country reserves the right not to allow political agitation on its territory for the Turkish referendum on April 16.

“Enough! Mr Erdogan and his government are not wanted in our country and they must understand this,” stated Bouffier on DLF radio. Bouffier is also Minister President of the German state of Hesse.

German media have been claiming for some time that the Turkish President is planning on visiting Germany by the end of March for a meeting with Turkish voters.

Bouffier, however, reckons that this will create a security problem. “Someone who insults us in this way cannot expect us to gather thousands of policemen in order to guarantee his security.”


