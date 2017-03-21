Bread Prices To Increase If Gas Price Goes Up by 30%

March 21, 2017
Bread prices will go up if the price of natural gas rises by 30% in April, warned the chairman of the Regional Union of Bread Producers in Burgas Dimitar Ludiev.

Over 60% of bread producers in the country depend on the price of the blue fuel. They are still not ready to react and have not drafted estimates.

“If the price of gas goes up by 30%, the price of bread will increase by 6-7%. We react subsequently. We react only after the bills arrive because there is cut-throat competition in the sector,” explained Ludiev.

