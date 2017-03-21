Bread Prices To Increase If Gas Price Goes Up by 30%
“If the price of gas goes up by 30%, the price of bread will increase by 6-7%. We react subsequently. We react only after the bills arrive because there is cut-throat competition in the sector,” explained Ludiev.
Bread prices will go up if the price of natural gas rises by 30% in April, warned the chairman of the Regional Union of Bread Producers in Burgas Dimitar Ludiev.
Over 60% of bread producers in the country depend on the price of the blue fuel. They are still not ready to react and have not drafted estimates.
