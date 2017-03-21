Economist Intelligence Unit: Singapore Most Expensive City Worldwide

Singapore ranked as the most expensive city in the world for a fourth consecutive time, showed the ranking of Economist Intelligence Unit.

The survey compares living expenses in a given city to living expenses in New York as a base.

Four Asian countries dominate the Top 5. Hong Kong ranked second, followed by Zurich, Tokyo and Osaka.

Seoul, Geneva, Paris, New York and Copenhagen complete the Top 10.

Almaty replaces Lagos as the cheapest city in the world. In Europe, lower prices than those in Almaty are offered in Bucharest, Kiev, Saint Petersburg, Sofia and Belgrade.

The most expensive European cities are Zurich, Geneva, Paris, Copenhagen and Oslo. Sofia ranked 35th in the ranking for Europe out of a total of 39 cities.

The survey Living Expenses Worldwide 2017 compares the prices of 160 products and services in 133 cities.

