Poland To Oppose Two-Speed Europe at Rome Summit Meeting

The leader of the ruling party in Poland has stated that Warsaw will oppose all models which create different “speeds” of integration in the EU at the upcoming summit meeting in Rome this week.

“We cannot accept the creation of a “two-speed Europe,” argued Jaroslaw Kaczyński, chairman of the Eurosceptic Law and Justice Party for the Polish edition wSieci, cited by Reuters.

According to him, such a scenario would lead to the exit of Poland from the EU or to its becoming a “lower-grade” member of the union.

“We will oppose this,” said Jaroslaw Kaczyński. He did not specify how his country intends to defend its interests at the meeting where Poland will be represented by PM Beata Szydło.

“A two-speed Europe means the concentration of money in the West also because Germany will have to pay in order to cover the debts in the Euro zone,” reckoned Kaczyński.

“More money will be allocated for innovations in countries of the ‘old union’ and this will lead to heavy losses for us.”

“So far as direct relations between political leaders are concerned, we cannot blame Merkel for anything. The level of relations is good. But there is a level of realities and nothing has changed there. On all important issues, Germany conducts a policy contradicting our interests – starting with political history and reaching energy policy,” underlined Kaczyński.