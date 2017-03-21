Bulgaria's Parties Want En Masse Representatives in Voting Sections in Turkey

Political parties want en masse to have representatives in voting sections in Turkey for the upcoming snap election on March 26, announced the head of the working group with the Foreign Ministry Elena Shekerletova.

There will be 35 voting sections in 17 locations in Turkey. When asked by BNR how operations will be organised in order to prevent the electoral violations with the filling in of the declarations during the last elections, Shekerletova stated:

“The declaration has to be signed by the person making the declaration. The filling in of the declaration may be done with someone else’s help.”

Shekerletova assured that Bulgaria has done everything possible to open more sections in Germany, outside the voting sections in embassies and consulates.

Voting ballots will be delivered to all voting sections abroad by Thursday, added Shekerletova.

There will be 371 sections abroad and more than half of the commission members will be from local communities. Bulgaria will send 205 employees and parties will have over 400 representatives.

 

