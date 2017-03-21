Borisov Refuses Coalition with DOST, DPS. Ninova Links Him to Mestan

GERB’s leader Boyko Borisov is certain that his party will not enter a coalition with either DOST or DPS. BSP’s leader Korneliya Ninova, however, predicted a commitment between GERB and DOST, thus refusing any future cooperation with Borisov.

The leaders of the two most influential political formations gave separate interviews for AFP, cited by Focus agency.

“At present, it is certain which parties we will not form a coalition with – DOST and DPS,” stated Borisov.

Borisov reminded that, after the presidential elections, DPS supported Rumen Radev who was also supported by BSP.

“We are saying – we will not form a coalition with DPS or DOST. BSP are saying – we will ask our voters what they think about this. How are we going to ask our voters and who will count the result?” Borisov reminded that GERB has experience with the United Patriots and the Reformist Bloc.

“A large coalition between BSP and GERB is impossible; we are predicting a commitment between GERB and DOST,” stated Ninova.

“DOST was created during GERB’s tenure, with GERB’s help. DOST supported GERB’s presidential campaign. There were open appeals on the part of its leader for people in Turkey to vote for Mrs. Tsatcheva. We think that the fact that GERB are silent now is in support for DOST so that they can enter Parliament and be their partners in the next government,” added Ninova.

“I can guarantee one thing – a coalition between BSP and GERB is impossible. We negate each other in our policies, in our ideologies and in our style of government,” stated Ninova.

According to her, a coalition between BSP and DPS is also impossible and the closest platform is that of the United Patriots.