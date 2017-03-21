Border Checkpoints With Turkey Blocked By Protests Against "Voting Tourism"

Slightly after 10:00 hrs, traffic at border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo was blocked by protests held by patriots against the so-called “voting tourism” from Turkey.

Initially, the protest was announced as peaceful but, later on, people decided to block the lane from Turkey to Bulgaria and put tyres and chains along it.

The protesters stated that they are against “voting tourism” and have information that 1,000 buses with Bulgarian citizens who have the right to vote in Bulgaria will arrive from Turkey. The protesters announced that they are ready to remain at the border cross checkpoint until election day.

Police presence at Kapitan Andreevo has been increased. There have been no clashes so far and traffic from Bulgaria to Turkey is unhindered. Trucks which formed a 15-km queue over the last few days are passing through freely as well.

Bus traffic from Turkey to Bulgaria at Kapitan Andreevo is normal. There has not been an extraordinary number of busses passing through the border over the last 24 hours.

Protesters blocked the road from Turkey at border cross checkpoint Malko Tarnovo at 10:50 hrs.

There are about 80 protesters at border cross checkpoint Lesovo as well.