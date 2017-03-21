Juncker: Britain's Example Will Show It Is Not Worth It To Leave EU

The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker is not worried that, after Great Britain leaves the EU, other member-states would want to do the same since it will become clear that Brexit is not a good option.

Asked in an interview for Bild am Sonntag whether other members of the EU would follow Britain’s example, Juncker stated: “No. Britain’s example will make everyone realise that it is not worth it to leave. On the contrary. The rest of the member-states will fall in love with each other again and they will renew their commitments within the framework of the European Union.”

It is planned for the 27 leaders of the EU to declare that “Europe is our common future” at a meeting in Rome next week organised in order to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the creation of the bloc.

According to Juncker, Great Britain will have to get used to being treated as a non-member. “Half-way membership in the Union and merely enjoying its benefits is impossible. In Europe you eat what is served at the table or you do not sit at the table at all,” added Juncker.

His interview comes after British PM Theresa May stated that she will launch the procedure for Brexit on March 29 and made it clear on several occasions that this means that Britain will leave the common European market as well. This poses a real threat of damaging London’s position as a leading financial centre on the Old Continent.