Bulgaria: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Provides Information For Organization Of the Vote Abroad


Information for the organization of voting abroad for the snap parliamentary elections on March, 26 in Bulgaria will be presented in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bulgarians in 70 countries will be able to exercise their right to vote, announced BNR.

There will be 371 stations for voting abroad. Although the limit of 35 sections do not apply to any of the countries in the European Union.

Bulgarians in Germany, for example will be able to exercise their right to vote only at the Embassy because of local laws. That’s why it is possible many Bulgarians living in Germany to vote in other countries.

The expectations are that most voters will be from Turkey, USA, UK and Spain. The applications from abroad to the Central Election Commission are nearly 45,000 and many of them from Tukey.

