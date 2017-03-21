Japan and the EU Discusses the Possibilities of Free Trade
Free trade is going to be the main subject of the forthcoming meeting between the European Union and Japan in Brussels. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet the presidents of the institutions of the Union – Jean Claude Junker and Donald Tusk, according to BNR.
After Canada, EU plans conclusion of negotiations on a strategic partnership agreement and free trade agreement with Japan. The Union already has similar trade deals with South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.
