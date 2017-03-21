Personality in the News Awards 2017

What a great ceremony for Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency) 2017 annual awards!



European ambassador, a representative of one of the leading economic sectors in Bulgaria– real estate and Mayor were honored during the 16th year awards for ,,Personality in the News’’ for Novinite Group.

The awards happened during a special ceremony in the Aula of Sofia University,,St. Kliment Ohridski’’. More specifically distinguished personalities were the Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, the Ambassador of Austria Roland Hauser and the CEO of the consulting company, operating in the real estate sector, Unique Estates Vesela Ilieva. They received their prizes and awards respectively in categories ‘’Politic’’, ‘’Diplomacy’’ and ‘’Business’’.

Vesela Ilieva, who is the CEO of Unique Estates, was honored in the category ‘’Business’’ in the ranking of one of the largest Bulgarian English-language media – Novinite.com. Her award was presented by the journalist Rosen Boyadzhiev who is also one of the representatives of the organizers of the event.



According to her words, she promised that this year she will continue to work with Novinite Group and to provide interesting information to the audience. And not just in terms of what is happening to the real estate market in Bulgaria but also for those around the world.



‘’Readers will know all about the prices, what is sought, which are the countries where it is worth investing’’, promised Ilieva.



She noted also that this is her first media prize and she is flattered, taking it as a serious responsibility.



‘’Personality in the news’’ in category ‘’Diplomacy’’ won the Austrian Ambassador Roland Hauser. He noted that ‘’the event takes place in a very important day, when the world is celebrating several holidays – Day of Happiness, Harmony Day and Early Spring.

He added also that he is taking the prize as a personification of the relations between Bulgaria and Austria.

CEO of Novite Group Daniela Ketenlieva awarded the Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova in category ‘’Politics’’.





The Mayor of Sofia admitted that the award is a sign that she contributed to the good news in Bulgaria and noted the importance of showing them to the people. Like the Ambassador of Austria, she also said that she is taking the prize as a recognition by all citizens.



,,This nomination is the choice of readers, which means that there is transparency for people around the world who are reading the news from Bulgaria’’ , added also she.

Winners in the competition ‘’Personality in the News’’ were personally selected by all readers of the media, who voted for their favorites using the site. In each of these categories were nominated five representatives of the political, economic and social life in Bulgaria.

Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency), part of Novinite Media Group, is the largest Bulgarian English-language media, which offers real-time news, reviews, interviews and analysis of events in Bulgaria, aimed at the international readership. Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency) is founded in 2001 by the Bulgarian journalist, businessman and PR expert Maxim Behar.







During the event, the founder and longtime CEO of Novinite Group Maxim Behar said the he’s already retired from this activity after 16 years because of his many commitments, including abroad. His place now will take the new CEO – Daniela Ketenlieva.