26% of Macedonians have Confidence in Nikola Gruevski, 13.5 – in Zoran Zaev

The approval rating of the leader of the Macedonian party VMRO-DPMNE - Nikola Gruevski – is almost double that of Zoran Zaev, chairman of the SDSM (Macedonian Social Democratic Party).



According to a survey conducted by the Institute for Political and International Studies in Skopje, quoted by BNR, 26 percent of Macedonians say they have confidence in Gruevski, whereas only 13.5 percent of the respondents say they have confidence in Zaev.



Macedonians are opposed to the introduction of bilingualism nationwide. 54.1 percent of respondents say that adopting a platform on Albanians and bilingualism will lead to a two nation country that will deepen the divides inside it.