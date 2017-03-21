US Billionaire Philanthropist David Rockefeller Dies at 101

Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller has died in his sleep at his home in Poncantico Hills, New York, a spokesman said. He was 101 years old.



Mr Rockefeller, the last of his generation in the famed American family, was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D Rockefeller.



The centenarian was at the helm of his family's fortune, controlling both philanthropic and business interests.

He was the youngest of five sons of John D Rockefeller Jr.



Unlike his other brothers, John D. 3rd and Laurance, who shied from the spotlight and were known for philanthropy, David Rockefeller embraced business and traveled and spoke widely as a champion of enlightened capitalism.



In his role of business statesman, Rockefeller preached capitalism at home and favored assisting economies abroad on grounds that bringing prosperity to the Third World would create customers for American products.



He parted company with some of his fellow capitalists on income taxes, calling it unseemly to earn a million and then find ways to avoid paying the taxes. He didn't say how much he paid in taxes, and he never spoke publicly about his personal worth. In 2015, Forbes magazine estimated his fortune at billion.