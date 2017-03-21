Rumen Radev Called an Extraordinary Meeting of Special Services

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 21, 2017, Tuesday // 07:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Called an Extraordinary Meeting of Special Services

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev called a special meeting on the afternoon of March 20 with several senior state officials, including intelligence and security chiefs and the Prosecutor-General, according to BNR.

Those taking part in the meeting included caretaker Interior Minister Plamen Uzunov, Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov, State Agency for National Security head Dimitar Georgiev and Intelligence agency chief Dragomir Dimitrov, Bulgarian National Television said.

The meeting comes six days before Bulgaria goes to the polls in early parliamentary elections.

Reports said that the meeting was being held in connection with worsening relations between Bulgaria and Turkey because of Ankara’s overt support for one of the parties taking part in the election, Lyutvi Mestan’s DOST.

But a single-sentence statement by the President’s office, about two hours after the meeting ended, said only that the meeting had been dedicated to “the conduct of the early parliamentary elections and the security of the country”.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, special services, meeting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria