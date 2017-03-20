Urgent Inspections in Bulgarian Prisons Ordered

Bulgarian caretaker Minister of Justice, Maria Pavlova, has ordered urgent checks in prisons across Bulgaria, covering the organization of work and compliance with procedures, as well as order and discipline, announced from BNR.

A reason for the inspections became an article published in Bulgarian media, entitled "Drugs, Folk Music and Partying in Pazardzhik Jail," showing scandalous videos shot in the prison. Currently there are a total of 12 prisons, 23 jail dormitories and two correctional facilities in this country.

The Ministry vowed that checks for violations in Bulgarian prisons would continue with increased intensity.