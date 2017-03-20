Centre For Analyses and Marketing: GERB - 31.4%, BSP - 30.7%

A total of five parties will enter the 44th Parliament, while Rumen Radev is the best liked politician, showed data from the nationally representative survey of the Centre for Analyses and Marketing, presented by director Yuliy Pavlov, reported BGNES.

The sample included 1012 adult citizens and was carried out in the period March 10 – 16.

The 44th Parliament will include five parties – GERB with 31.4% and between 81 and 90 deputies, BSP with 30.7% and 79 – 88 deputies, DPS with 10.4% and 26 – 31 deputies, the United Patriots with 9.6% and 24 – 29 deputies, Volya with 6.1% and 14 – 19 deputies. The Reformist Bloc is on the verge with 3.6% wit 0 or 10 – 12 deputies.

With respect to politicians, President Rumen Radev has the highest rating with a 60.3% approval rate and a 29.0% no-confidence rate. Radev is followed by Yordanka Fandakova. These are the only politicians with an approval rate higher than the no-confidence rate.

Radev and Fandakova are followed by Ognyan Gerdzhikov, Iliyana Yotova and Boyko Borisov whose approval rate is significantly lower than the no-confidence rate.

Confidence in Borisov stands at 35.3% at the expense of no-confidence at 54.6%. BSP’s leader Korneliya Ninova has a 30.2% approval rate, compared to a 56.6% no-confidence rate.

Confidence is weakest in the case of Ataka’s leader Volen Siderov – 74.6%, followed by Radan Kanev and Meglena Kuneva who have a no-confidence rate of over 70%.

According to Pavlov, it will be very difficult to form a government with two-component support and a three-component coalition will become necessary.

When asked which government they would prefer, 23.2% of the surveyed responded that they are for a government of GERB and other right-wing parties. A total of 18.2% support a government of BSP and other parties.

A total of 25% of the surveyed reckoned that the situation in the country will improve over the next few months, 41% think it will remain the same and 29% are of the opinion that the situation will deteriorate.

47.7% of the surveyed responded that they will vote for certain and know whom they will vote for.

26.7% are hesitating, while 13.7% stated that they will not vote.

According to Pavlov, between 3.5 and 4 million citizens will vote.