CNN Turk: Complications Possible in Sofia-Ankara Relations
BGNES
CNN reckons that such a move might “enrage Turkey” despite the fact that, so far, there has been no official reaction on the part of Turkish authorities.
“Complications are possible in the relations between Ankara and Sofia,” reported Turkish TV channel CNN Turk, cited by Focus agency.
The Turkish TV channel made this assumption in a report on the expulsion from Bulgaria of Ibrahim Tarancı, chief secretary of the regional administration in Edirne. The TV channel reminded viewers that the decision on Ibrahim Tarancı and two other Turkish citizens was made at the request of State Agency National Security (DANS).
