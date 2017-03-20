Bulgaria Returns High-Ranking Official to Turkey

The Turkish citizen detained on Friday Ibrahim Tarancı whom Bulgarian authorities handed over forcibly is the chief of the cabinet of the regional governor in Edirne, reported BGNES.

Tarancı was detained in Shumen and taken out of the country because he poses a threat to national security, reported Turkish media. A five-year ban to enter Bulgaria has been imposed on Ibrahim Tarancı and two other Turkish citizens who were also handed over.

Prosecutor Geeral Sotir Tsatsarov has been cited as stating that this is not merely a matter of their interference in the election campaign and of political agitation but concerns national security and the territorial integrity of Bulgaria.

So far, there has been no official reaction on the part of Turkish authorities.