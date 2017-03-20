Bulgaria Returns High-Ranking Official to Turkey

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 20, 2017, Monday // 15:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Returns High-Ranking Official to Turkey BGNES

The Turkish citizen detained on Friday Ibrahim Tarancı whom Bulgarian authorities handed over forcibly is the chief of the cabinet of the regional governor in Edirne, reported BGNES.

Tarancı was detained in Shumen and taken out of the country because he poses a threat to national security, reported Turkish media. A five-year ban to enter Bulgaria has been imposed on Ibrahim Tarancı and two other Turkish citizens who were also handed over.

Prosecutor Geeral Sotir Tsatsarov has been cited as stating that this is not merely a matter of their interference in the election campaign and of political agitation but concerns national security and the territorial integrity of Bulgaria.

So far, there has been no official reaction on the part of Turkish authorities.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ibrahim Tarancı, national security, Shumen, Edirne, Sotir Tsatsarov, Prosecutor General
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria