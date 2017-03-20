Bulgaria's Vice President: Europe Needs New Policy on Migration, Asylum

Europe needs an entirely new policy in the sphere of migration and asylum, stated Vice President Iliyana Yotova during a discussion on the future of the European Union.

Iliyana Yotova underlined that the policy of quota distribution of migrants arriving in Europe is not working. She stated that European institutions must reconsider the migrant agreement with Turkey.

“This agreement has another side effect which concerns our country – it blocks the bi-lateral agreements from September last year. It is well-known that Bulgaria and Greece have bi-lateral agreements with Turkey on the readmission of citizens of third countries and back on Turkish territory but out of nearly 800 applications, which Bulgaria has filed so far, a mere 6 have been fulfilled and, lately, it is not valid at all.”

Yotova reckons that there must be an entirely new policy on migration and asylum:

“The closing of such a route or such half-way agreements obviously do not solve the general problem of migration. The change in the Dublin Regulation – regretfully, the latest proposals which I saw on the part of the EC do not fill me with optimism since these reforms, these proposals again place the countries at the external border of the EU in an extremely disadvantageous situation.”