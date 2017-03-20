Great Britain To Trigger Art. 50 of Lisbon Treaty on March 29, 2017

The British government intends to trigger Art.50 of the Lisbon Treaty for leaving the European Union on March 29, confirmed the spokesperson of PM Theresa May, reported Reuters.

Earlier, the agency cited EU sources, according to which, Brussels has already been informed of May’s intentions.

The triggering of Art. 50 of the EU Treaty will set the beginning of the negotiations between Great Britain and the EU which should start in a fee weeks. Under the treaty, these may not continue for more than two years. An extension of the negotiations may only occur with the agreement of Great Britain and the remaining 27 member-states.

May’s cabinet expects the negotiations to start as soon as possible, while Brussels’ initial response must arrive within 48 hours, reported BBC.

Until the end of next week, Donald Tusk must give the governments of the remaining 27 member-states directions on the negotiations. The final stance on the issue must be adopted at a meeting in early May.

According to the current schedule, Brexit must become a fact in March 2019.

May herself announced in January that it is her job to conclude “a good deal for Britain” during Brexit but it will be better to have no deal at all rather than a bad one.