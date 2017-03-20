Employers' Labour Expenses Grow By 8% in One Year

In the fourth quarter of 2016, the total expenses of employers per working hour of their employees increased by 8%, compared to a year ago, showed preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The increase in industry is 8.1%, in the services sector – 9.4% and in construction 2.2%.

The greatest jump in total labour expenses was reported for the sectors Culture, Sports and Entertainment – 25.5%, Trade, Automobile and Motorcycle Repairs – 14.3%, Creation and Circulation of Information and Artistic Products, Telecommunications – 10.7%.

Labour expenses grew least in the Water and Sewerage Sector – 1.7%, Construction – 2.2% and Education – 3.0%.

Expenses for remuneration of a single working hour increased by 8.2%, while other expenses (healthcare, social benefits) grew by 7.0%.

