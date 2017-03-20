Tension Between Turkey, Germany Escalates

Germany’s Foreign Minister has told his Turkish counterpart that the President of Turkey has crossed all limits by accusing German Chancellor Angela Merkel of resorting to Nazi practices, reported AFP.

“We are tolerant but we are not idiots. This is why I stated clearly to my Turkish colleague that a boundary has been crossed,” stated Sigmar Gabriel in an interview.

On Sunday, the Turkish President Erdogan made personal attacks against Merkel by accusing her of resorting to Nazi practices having in mind the decision of German authorities to ban the appearance of Turkish ministers on German territory in relation to the upcoming referendum in Turkey on April 16 on an enhancement of presidential powers.

At the same time, authorities in Frankfurt allowed a meeting of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which is banned in Turkey.