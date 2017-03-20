UK, Germany Plan New Defence Agreement After Brexit

Great Britain and Germany are planning a new defence agreement after London launches Brexit, reported The Financial Times.

Cooperation will include joint activities in the areas of cyber security, training and naval patrols.

The treaty will be signed against the background of PM Theresa May’s attempts to demonstrate that she has not turned her back on Europe and the discontent of US President Donald Trump that European partners are not paying their due in NATO.

The British Defence Ministry announced that it is working with Berlin “on a joint statement on our future cooperation,” while the German Defence Ministry confirmed that there are joint projects.

“Regardless of what the consequences of Brexit will be, Great Britain remains an important partner and ally in NATO and in b-lateral relations,” stated German officials.



