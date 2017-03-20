Euro Zone Finance Ministers To Discuss Greece

The Finance Ministers of the countries in the Euro zone will discuss the development of the second review for macroeconomic corrections of Greece.

It is expected that the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB), the International Monetary fund (IMF), the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and Greek finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will report on the progress achieved with respect to the negotiations on the necessary reforms but no agreement is expected.

The ministers will discuss the implementation by member-states of the Euro zone of the budget plans for 2017, as well as the budget situation in the Euro zone as a whole.

