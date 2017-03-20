Vernal Equinox: First Day of Spring 2017

Spring in the form of the vernal equinox is scheduled to start in the Northern Hemisphere on Monday at 12:28 p.m, said the Chief assistant Vladimir Bozhilov from the Physics Faculty of Sofia University ,,St. Kliment Ohridski’’, announced from BNR.



According to his words, instead of a tilt away from or toward the sun, the Earth's axis of rotation is perpendicular to the line connecting the centers of the Earth and the sun during an equinox. During the equinox, both day and night are balanced to nearly 12 hours each all over the world.



Good news for those in the northern hemisphere: Daylight continues to grow longer until the summer solstice, which occurs on Wednesday, June 21.

March, 20 is the day of the vernal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere but also Earth Day and International Day of Happiness.