Price of Vetegables in Bulgaria Continues to Rise

March 20, 2017, Monday
File photo: EPA/BGNES

The price of vegetables in Bulgaria continued to rise, reported by the State Agency of Goods Exchange and Market-Places, quoted by Bulgarian National Radio.

The only exception is for potatoes and green salad.

Most expensive are carrots – there is an increase of 13%. However, the fruits are cheaper.

Days before Easter, eggs are selling on price BGN 0,20 for one.


 

vegetables, increase, State Agency of goods Exchange and Market-Places
