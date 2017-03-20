Price of Vetegables in Bulgaria Continues to Rise
File photo: EPA/BGNES
The price of vegetables in Bulgaria continued to rise, reported by the State Agency of Goods Exchange and Market-Places, quoted by Bulgarian National Radio.
The only exception is for potatoes and green salad.
Most expensive are carrots – there is an increase of 13%. However, the fruits are cheaper.
Days before Easter, eggs are selling on price BGN 0,20 for one.
