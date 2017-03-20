Theresa May to Visit Wales in Bid to Unite UK

World » EU | March 20, 2017, Monday // 08:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Theresa May to Visit Wales in Bid to Unite UK photo: bgnes

The Prime Minister will visit Wales on Monday in a bid to keep the "precious Union" together after the divisive Brexit result, according to BNR.

Theresa May is carrying out talks in the devolved nations ahead of her promise to trigger Article 50 by the end of the month.

Her visit comes after she rejected calls for a potential second independence referendum for Scotland before a deal is reached.

Mrs May will meet First Minister Carwyn Jones as well as leaders in business and other areas, and will be accompanied by Brexit Secretary David Davis and Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: theresa may, Wales, Brexit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria