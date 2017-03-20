Theresa May to Visit Wales in Bid to Unite UK
photo: bgnes
The Prime Minister will visit Wales on Monday in a bid to keep the "precious Union" together after the divisive Brexit result, according to BNR.
Theresa May is carrying out talks in the devolved nations ahead of her promise to trigger Article 50 by the end of the month.
Her visit comes after she rejected calls for a potential second independence referendum for Scotland before a deal is reached.
Mrs May will meet First Minister Carwyn Jones as well as leaders in business and other areas, and will be accompanied by Brexit Secretary David Davis and Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns.
